Lee Commissioners enact burn ban for all of Lee County

Lee County has enacted a burn ban for unincorporated Lee County and municipalities effective immediately due to increasingly dry conditions throughout Southwest Florida.

The county’s ordinance bans “outdoor burning ignition sources,” including campfires, bonfires and trash burning. Grills for food are not included. Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions and to use good judgment to mitigate potential for significant wildfires.

For the county to enact a burn ban, certain conditions must be met, including a Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) that reached or exceeds a value of 600. Lee’s index value Monday afternoon was a mean average of 612 out of 800.

The county also coordinates with the Lee County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Florida Forest Service, both of which support the ban.

This ban does not apply to prescribed burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service, authorized public fireworks displays permitted by Lee County and other government agencies, and fireworks sales authorized by state laws.

The burn ban is accomplished by the Board adopting a State of Local Emergency.

County officials will continue to monitor the drought conditions to determine how long the burn ban will be in place. Check www.leegov.com and Lee County Government’s social media to monitor when the ban is rescinded.

The Florida Forest Service offers residents information and tips at:

