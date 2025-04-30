Putting some wonder back in the gardens
April is Earth Month, and some companies are giving back by going environmental with their volunteer efforts. Herc Rentals is keeping its impact local by offering its services to a Bonita Springs landmark, The Wonder Gardens. In preparation for a new attraction a hoard of Herc employees rolled up their sleeves and offered some massive restoration work. WGCU’s Julie Perez stopped by the plant and animal habitat to see how things progressed before a duo of otters make their debut.
