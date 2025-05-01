© 2025 WGCU News
Saving Fort Jefferson from the elements

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:35 AM EDT

At the tail ends of the Florida Keys lies of one the state’s hidden treasures, The Dry Tortugas. The Hidden Jewel is the mammoth Fort Jefferson. A monolith of mid-19th century masonry, the historic site is under attack. Not from enemy forces, but the elements. WGCU’s Stef Kempton ventured to the landmark to learn more about the efforts being put forth to keep the fort thriving for generations of tourists to come.

