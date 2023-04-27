Daily severe weather events threaten Florida through the weekend

The risk returns for significant severe weather across parts of the state today. Storms with a severe threat will start tracking through the Panhandle early this morning, then spread into the Peninsula during the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible to include winds over 70 MPH, golf ball-sized hail or larger, and isolated tornadoes.

Widespread activity is expected today and the SPC has most of Florida in a Marginal to Slight Risk, meaning only isolated to scattered storms will hit severe levels. This also means although not everyone will see severe weather today, everyone has to be prepared.

The SPC is also forecasting severe weather risks for Friday and Saturday into possibly Sunday. Flash flooding will be another big concern with heavy rounds of rain moving over the same locations for several days. Most of the state will average 1-3” with localized areas picking up over 3-4”. Threats for wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will also continue tomorrow through the weekend. Stay weather aware and watch for that high water.

Please plan ahead and download the Florida Storms app to track the latest severe weather threats.



Copyright 2023 Storm Center. To see more, visit .