National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Charlotte County

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down off Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County at 6:38 a.m., Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported, but there was damage to a storage structure on a property in the path of the tornado, which traveled about a half-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards.

Charlotte County reminds residents and visitors to remain aware of the potential for storms that can produce severe weather, including tornados.

To sign up for emergency notifications via Alert Charlotte, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/alertcharlotte.

