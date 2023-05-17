Inaugural Cape Coral Hurricane Preparedness Expo set May 31

Cape Coral will host a 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo on May 31.

The inaugural expo will be from 3 - 7 p.m. at Mercola Market, 125 Southwest 3rd Place.

City representatives, local organizations, and businesses will be on hand to provide information to help residents prepare for before, during, and after a major storm.

The event is open to the residents of Cape Coral and is free to attend. There will be various giveaways to help you build your 72-hour hurricane kit.

