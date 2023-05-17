© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Inaugural Cape Coral Hurricane Preparedness Expo set May 31

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Hurricane_charley.jpg
NOAA
/

Cape Coral will host a 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo on May 31.

The inaugural expo will be from 3 - 7 p.m. at Mercola Market, 125 Southwest 3rd Place.

City representatives, local organizations, and businesses will be on hand to provide information to help residents prepare for before, during, and after a major storm.

The event is open to the residents of Cape Coral and is free to attend. There will be various giveaways to help you build your 72-hour hurricane kit.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Weather WGCU Newshurricane seasonhurricane preparation
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff