Again with the heat advisory! SWFL continues being baked

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday for portions of Southwest Florida, West Central Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico.

For today and tonight excessive heat impacts are forecast with a combination of hot afternoon temperatures and increasing humidity resulting in heat index values rising to between 105 and 110 degrees across portions of Southwest and West Central Florida.

The heat advisory is in effect in those areas from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Anyone engaged in any outdoor activity should drink plenty of water, take frequent rest breaks indoors or in the shade, and protect themselves from the sun by wearing sunscreen and a hat.

Children or pets should never be left unattended in a hot vehicle for any length of time.

For Friday through Wednesday afternoon temperatures will remain above normal, with humidity remaining high.



The SWFL forecast:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. , then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.