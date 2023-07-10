Heat advisories continue in Southwest, South Florida

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of Southwest and South Florida until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The advisory was for Glades, Hendry, coastal and inland Collier counties as well as points east to Palm Beach County.

The advisory said the heat index could produce temperature values ranging from 105 to 110 with the hot temperatures and high humidity possibly causing heat illnesses to occur.

The NWS cautioned those in the affected areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those working outside were urged to take extra precautions, possibly reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

The NWS forecast said isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly for interior locations. Biggest hazards will be heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Heat: Heat index values will range between 105 and 110 for the next few days.

For tonight through Sunday, heat index values will remain high throughout most of the week, ranging between 105 and 110 each afternoon and early evening with some localized areas having heat indices exceed 110 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through most of the week. A few of the thunderstorms could become strong and they could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

