Heat advisory continues in Collier, Glades, Hendry and points east

A heat advisory remains in effect for all of South Florida with peak heat index values ranging between 105 and 110 through the early evening hours on Monday and extended through Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service said heat index values will remain high throughout most of the week in an area of South Florida from Collier County across to Lake Okeechobee, the east coast and the Florida Keys, ranging between 105 and 110 each afternoon and early evening with some localized areas having heat indices exceed 110 degrees.

Areas impacted by the heat advisory include Glades and Hendry counties, coastal and inland Collier County and most points directly east and south, including the cities of Muse, Ortona, Palmdale, Lakeport, Moore Haven, Brighton Seminole, Buckhead Ridge, Felda, Hendry Correctional, Clewiston, Lion Country Safari Park, Wellington, Belle Glade, East Naples, Naples, Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Golden Gate, Orange Tree, Bunker Hill, Immokalee, Miles City, Sunniland, and the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop across portions of South Florida this afternoon and this evening. The main hazards with these storms will be heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few of the storms could become strong over the interior and eastern sections.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain elevated through most of the week with a few of the thunderstorms likely to become strong with potential for gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

From Monday to Wednesday, the NWS said showers and thunderstorms were likely in the Collier area, mainly after 2 p.m. Conditions were likely to be partly sunny, with a high near 94 and a heat index values as high as 106. The chance of precipitation was 60 to 70%.

For Hendry and Glades counties those numbers were forecast by the NWS as 102 for heat index and 80% for precipitation for Monday through Tuesday.

Further north, into Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, heat index values could reach from 101 to 106 on Monday, and into Wednesday for points inland. However, no heat advisory has been issued for this area.



The weather service also said that while heat index values will fall below advisory criteria during the night hours, heat indices in the 90s will be common during each overnight period into the upcoming weekend.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. There is direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases).

