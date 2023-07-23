Don again a tropical storm; low pressure system moves west; heat advisory sustains in SWFL, S. Fla.

Hurricane Don was short-lived, returning to tropical storm status Sunday and likely to lose tropical characteristics by early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said TS Don was moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph and should turn northeastward later today and east-northeastward on Monday.

Meawhile, shower activity continues to be limited in association with a small area of low pressure located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Although environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development, this system could still become a tropical depression during the next few days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.

Unfavorable upper-level winds are forecast when the system moves into the central Caribbean around midweek, decreasing the chances of formation. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours have reduced to a low 30 percent and at a medium 40 opercent through 7 days.

NOAA/National Weather Service / WGCU

The National Weather Service continued heat advisories that have covered much of Southwest and South Florida for the past few weeks in most areas south of the Tampa area on Sunday.

Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, DeSoto, Hendry, Glades, Okeechobee, Highlands, Manatee, Palm Beach, Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties were all part of the NWS Heat Advisory in effect Sunday from 11 a.m. until early evening.

