Funnel cloud spotted over East Naples Saturday; no reports of damage or touchdown

An East Naples man captured a short-lived funnel cloud on video Saturday afternoon.

Leonard Campero caught the funnel from his apartment window off Davis Avenue.

Campero said he doesn't think it ever touched land and never saw anything come up to meet it and then it just started to rain.

IMG_5926.mp4

A forecaster at the National Weather Service in Miami couldn't confirm a funnel cloud but did say a report of a waterspout was received around 2:40 p.m. Saturday off Keewaydin Island, south of Naples.

Forecaster George Rizzuto said not other unsettled weather was being forecast Saturday and said the normal summer Southwest Florida rain was expected.

"Mainly just a chance for more showers and thunderstorms," he said. "Basically each afternoon we can expect showers and storms through the weekend and early next week."

The NWS forecast:

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 80. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.