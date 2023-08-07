Heat advisory issued Monday for Southwest, West Central Florida

Heat alerts are in affect across parts of Florida today and tomorrow, including across Siouthwest Florida.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that heat index values could become dangerous.

"When you combine a summertime heat with the elevated humidity levels, it's going to feel between 100° and 110° in many parts of our state today," she said. "Spending prolonged time outside, especially doing strenuous activities could lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Borowski says that to remain safe, we should stay hydrated, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, if possible, limit our time outside. She also reminds us never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

For most locations in Southwest and West Central Florida the advisory will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The following counties and locations were listed by the National Weather Service as under the advisory: Sumter, Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Pasco, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee; Including the cities of Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Wauchula, Bowling Green, Zolfo Springs, Sebring, Avon Park, Placid Lakes, Arcadia, Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Port Richey, Hudson, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Venice, Sarasota, Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, Captiva, Sanibel, Chiefland, Bronson, Williston, Inverness, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Plant City, Sun City Center, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City, North Port, Babcock Ranch, Fort Myers, and Lehigh Acres

