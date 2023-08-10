Extreme heat pushes LCEC to two all-time power usage peaks

Higher than usual temperatures in the past week have created a high demand on the electric grid with two all-time summer energy usage peaks reported by LCEC during that period.

LCEC peaks were reported on Tuesday, August 8, with 1020.37 megawatts used, and with a previous peak set on Monday, August 7, with 989.89 megawatts used. Previous to this summer’s record usage, the peak was recorded on August 21, 2022, with 969.92 MWs used.

Average daily usage, based on LCEC historical data, is 987 megawatts while average daily usage for an LCEC customer is 1,000 kWh (1,000 kilowatts equals one megawatt).

LCEC / WGCU A megawatt is a unit for measuring power that is equivalent to one million watts. One megawatt is equivalent to the energy produced by 10 automobile engines.

Although LCEC facilities are designed to withstand typical demands, customers are asked to conserve electricity to ensure reliability of the electric system.

When loads are high, protective devices may automatically operate on the grid causing customers to experience a momentary blink, or series of blinks, in their electricity. This technology is part of proactive system protection to avoid longer outages.

An power company representative said that while LCEC understands power blinks can be annoying and frustrating, they are part of a protection plan to prevent more severe power interruptions or damage to the electric grid.

This weather is not easy on customers and air conditioners are working overtime resulting in more energy usage and higher electric bills. Customers are urged to conserve energy and utilize the LCEC SmartHub tool to help manage usage.

Here are a few simple ways customers can help:



Set the dishwasher to operate in the middle of the night while everyone is sleeping.

Reduce use of the pool pump or set the timer to complete its cycle by 5 p.m.

Wash clothes after 7 p.m.

Set a timer on the water heater so it only heats water when it is needed.

Set AC thermostat no lower than 78 degrees.

Keep window coverings closed during the day to keep the home/business cooler.

Grill or use the microwave instead of the oven.

Use natural lighting as much as possible.

Don’t keep electric devices on if not in the room (fans, TV, radio).



