Heat advisories remain statewide; Sweat, rinse and repeat in SWFL

Excessive and dangerous heat conditions were expected to continue today, from the Panhandle to the Keys, as humidity and high temperatures blanketed the state.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network repeated Wednesday's message that records will be chased again today across the state.

"Mid-level high pressure is centered to our south and that is the cause for our soaring temperatures," she said. "On top of that, it’s directing in humid southwesterly winds to our region, which is making feels-like temperatures to settle in the 105 to 110 plus degree range. To make it worse the dynamics of high pressure serve to limit shower coverage, so we can’t even count on widespread storms to cool us down, even if it’s just briefly."

Borowski said that yet again, heat alerts are in effect today. She said that dangerous heat indices are forecasted to continue impacting the state through at least the start of next week.

The National Weather Service said the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Braun, Michael

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency; Call 911 for help.

NWS / WGCU

The National Weather Service forecast called for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 106 to 114 expected across the state until at least 7 p.m. Thursday.

And again, as the week progressed, much of the deep southern United States was under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories from Texas to Georgia.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.