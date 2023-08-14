NHC watching two systems off Africa; Fl. heat issues continue

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Hurricane Center reported Sunday night that they were monitoring two areas in the east-central tropical Atlantic, both of which have a low chance (20%) of tropical cyclone development in the next 7 days.

Area one, in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a few days over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Some slow development of this system is possible later this week as it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

Area two is in the Central Tropical Atlantic:

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the east-central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is also possible as it moves west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

National Weather Service

Meanwhile, heat conditions that have beset Florida for weeks now continued Monday with the lower two-thirds of the state under a heat advisory and the top half under an excessive heat warning.

Heat index values from 110 to 112 expected in Lee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota, Highlands, Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties until 7 p.m. EDT Monday.

