Two systems in Atlantic marked as 'invests'; Gulf system moves west

A system update from the National Hurricane on three systems currently being watched, Invest 98 and Invest 99 in the Atlantic, and an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico:

NHC / WGCU Storm tracks for two systems being watched in the Atlantic.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL99):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an elongated trough of low pressure about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98):

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

3. Western Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

