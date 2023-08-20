One depression and several systems likely Atlantic-bound

The early Sunday forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the newly formed Tropical Depression 6 and several other systems making moves to head out into the Atlantic. A Gulf-bound system continued toward the west coast of Mexico.

For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, active systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Six, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL98):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. However, recent satellite wind data indicate the surface circulation is elongated and lacks a well-defined center. Environmental conditions still appear generally favorable for development, and a short-lived tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while it moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. By Monday, upper-level winds are forecast to strengthen over the system, and further development is not expected.

For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

2. Eastern Caribbean (AL90):

An area of low pressure over the far eastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms with some signs of organization.

Additional development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle part of this week. The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean during the next couple of days, then turn northward and move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days. Interests in the eastern and central Caribbean should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

3. Western Gulf of Mexico:

An area of disturbed weather located over the Straits of Florida and the southern Florida peninsula will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form early this week. Some slow development of this system could occur thereafter as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

4. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

