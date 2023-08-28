Storm preparation, related info in advance of likely Hurricane Idalia

CLOSURES

Lee County Schools: Out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast winds for our area, Lee school officials made the decision to cancel school, all activities and close all District offices on Tuesday, August 29th. There will be an update about plans for August 30th by 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Charlotte County Schools: Charlotte County Public Schools continues to work in collaboration with the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center to closely monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia. The updated forecast shows the probability of tropical storm-force winds impacting Charlotte County.

To help our families remain safe and prepared, Charlotte County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30, which includes the cancellation of all student activities. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and make adjustments accordingly. Announcements will be communicated via the phone system and will also be placed on the district website.

DING DARLING NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE — Due to preparations for pending Tropical Storm, the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed Tuesday Aug 29 and will remain closed until further notice.

All of our visitors and partners are urged to also take appropriate precautions for the storm.

Tarpon Bay Explorers, the official refuge concessionaire, will also be closed all September and will reopen Monday Oct 2, 2023.

A safety assessment will be conducted post-storm. The refuge will reopen as soon as it is practically possible. Further announcements will be made at that time. To confirm refuge hours please call 239/ 472-1100 or check the refuge’s official Facebook page for the most current information: www.facebook.com/dingdarlingrefuge

Babcock Ranch: Due to Tropical Storm Idalia, all amenities at Babcock Ranch are closed until further notice. This includes Lake Timber Lodge, Cypress Lodge, the Splash Pad, and the Edgewater pool.

General information

CLEARWATER — Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg units are preparing and will respond to impacts from Hurricane Idalia over the next few days.

SARASOTA: Sarasota County Government: All offices will close today, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. All offices will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.



The regular Sarasota County Commission meetings for Aug. 29 and 30 will be rescheduled.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will be cancelling reservations for county facilities through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Sarasota County public libraries will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

City of Sarasota: No office closures have been announced.

City of North Port: No office closures have been announced.

Town of Longboat: No office closures have been announced. Self-serve sandbag operations are staffed at the Broadway Beach Access.

City of Venice: City Hall and other city buildings are operating normal hours today, Aug. 28. Humphries Park and the South Jetty will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Trash and recycling: Regular collection of trash, recycling and yard waste on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Have items at the curb by 7 a.m.. No collection Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Property Appraiser: Closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

Tax Collector: Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Please check www.SarsaotaTaxCollector.com for service updates.

MARCO ISLAND — The City Council of the City of Marco Island will hold an Emergency Meeting on Monday, August 28, at 4:30pm. There is one item on the agenda: to Declare a State of Emergency for Marco Island for Hurricane Idalia.

The agenda will be posted outside City Hall and on the door of the Community Room. It will also be posted on the City’s website.

The Meeting will be held in the Community Room at 50 Bald Eagle Dr. Marco Island, FL 34145.

Okeechobee Waterway Lock Operations/Notice to Navigation: Safe harbor lockages will begin on Monday, August 28, to allow safe passage for vessels before Hurricane Idalia makes local landfall. Locks will be open 7 AM to 10 PM supporting vessel safe harbor passage. Lock operations will stop 8 hours prior to landfall, as railroad and drawbridges will be lowered or rotated and locked into a secure position. It's important that all vessels are at their intended destination before bridges are secured and passage across the waterway suspended.

No mooring of vessels on Corps Structures during event.

For Lock Operator safety, the locks will:

1. Stop locking vessels or working outdoors if lightning is observed within five miles of the lock, and operations will not resume until lightning has not been seen in the area for 30 minutes.

2. Stop locking vessels when winds exceed 35 MPH.

After a storm, it could be days or weeks before the waterway is reopened, depending on damage to structures and how quickly debris creating navigation hazards can be removed. When locking is resumed, it will be at the site’s normal locking hours: Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7 AM to 5 PM, Canaveral Harbor Lock 6 AM to 9:30 PM.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator at: Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7 AM to 5 PM



St. Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858

Moore Haven Lock & Dam 863-946-0414

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451

Canaveral Harbor Lock 6 AM to 9:30 PM

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421

Charlotte County urges contractor site security: Current forecast tracks show our area may see some impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia as early as midday Tuesday, so now is a good time to think about securing construction job sites.

Secure or remove all loose items or secure items stacked on roofs that could become projectiles in high winds. Secure or remove all construction debris on job sites:

Identify vulnerable work in progress and determine how best to protect it, and others, from damage.

Be prepared to remove, anchor or restrain everything that could blow away such as trash, lumber, port-a-potty, etc., that can become windblown hazards.

Ensure that all construction debris is secured or placed in an on-site dumpster. If dumpsters are half or fuller, consider arranging to have them emptied before the weekend.

Where possible, ensure that your on-site dumpster is covered.

If roofing materials are on site, or will be delivered, but won’t be installed before storm weather conditions arrive, be prepared to secure them as weather conditions may warrant.

Remove the permit yard cardboard and job site signage if warranted by weather conditions.

Ensure that erosion control silt fencing is securely installed.

Keep all swales clear.

Please keep in mind this time of year that our ground is already very saturated with rain water so it’s imperative that all swales are free of construction materials so water is able to flow. Ensure that anything that can be rain-proofed is protected and, wherever possible, move your construction equipment to a secure area.

Remember: Do not drive through floodwaters or go near downed power lines or near any other hazards. After an event, contractors will be notified by email and information will be posted to the Community Development pages on the county website for any special instructions relating to permitting.

South Florida Water Management District: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and is preparing the regional water management system for potential heavy rainfall.

Much of Central and South Florida has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is often a shared responsibility between various agencies and communities including the SFWMD. SFWMD is strongly encouraging all local governments and local drainage operators like homeowner associations (HOAs) to prepare their stormwater systems.

Managing our canals to pre-storm levels to allow the flood control system to operate at full capacity.

Inspecting canal banks, structures, and other water management infrastructure.

Actively utilizing flood protection gates and pumps in response to the forecast and rainfall.

Preparing to deploy staff throughout the region for rapid response.

Engaging local governments, drainage operators, and communities to prepare their stormwater systems by clearing drains, testing pumps, and ensuring they are ready for increased rainfall.

Remove and secure any potential debris around your property. Loose debris can damage structures and clog storm drains.

Know what to expect in your neighborhood when it rains and who to call if you experience flooding. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

Closely follow your County's Emergency Operations Center announcements for the latest updates.



Sandbags

SARASOTA: Sandbag operations will take place from 2-7 p.m. today, Aug. 28, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Locations for both days follows:



Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle. Shovels and bags will be available onsite. Changes in weather patterns may impact sandbag operation times.

VENICE: Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Wellfield Park, 1400 Lucaya Ave., Venice. Bags can be picked up at the Public Works building, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or bring your own bag. This is self-service, shovels will be provided. Limit 10 bags per household.

Highlands County: Starting at 11:30 a.m. today (8/28), sand for sandbags will be available at South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center (6850 W. George Blvd., Sebring). Bring a shovel and a partner to help if needed. This will be the only location with sand as of now. Sandbags are unavailable for distribution; they are available at Home Depot and Lowes, and other local hardware stores.

The City of Punta Gorda: Self-fill bags and sand are available at Hounds on Henry for City of Punta Gorda residents. Limit of 8 bags per vehicle and please bring your own shovel. Please note that sanitation will not pick up bags after the storm and bags are not to be dumped in the canals.

Government actions

President Biden spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday morning and told him that he quickly approved the Emergency Declaration for Florida as they prepare for Idalia. FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center has also been fully activated to support any requests for federal assistance. President Biden said Florida will have his full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath.

