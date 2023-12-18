Charlotte Homeless Coalition opens cold weather shelter

A forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s Monday night and Tuesday morning in Southwest Florida.

That forecast has prompted the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition on Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte to provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

In Lee County, no sheltering activities were planned for Monday evening. County officials said they would continue to monitor conditions.

