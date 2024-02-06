Lee County, partners activate Cold Weather Outreach Plan; Charlotte County opens cold shelter

Lee County Government coordinated with its partnering entities Tuesday afternoon to activate its Cold Weather Outreach Plan while Charlotte County opened a cold weather shelter.

In Lee, Severe Weather Outreach Teams are mobilized to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period. Teams include Human & Veteran Services staff and members of the HOT Team (Housing, Outreach and Treatment), including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health.

Teams provide cold weather items, and access to transportation to shelter at the Bob Janes Empowerment Center.

Outreach efforts will happen 3 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 6.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) coordinated entry phone line has information regarding outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies. The number is 239-533-7996.

The department’s HVS Reach app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, will also be updated. Persons experiencing homelessness can sign up to receive push alerts from the app.

The county has identified several designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, hand-warmers, socks and assist with transportation if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.

Lion’s Park, 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers

Rosa Parks Transfer Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers

Note: A warming bus from LeeTran will be available at this site at 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday .

Edison Mall Transfer Station, southeast corner of the mall near Solomon Blvd.

Note: A warming bus from LeeTran will be available at this site at 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cape Coral Transfer Center, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Terrace, Cape Coral North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

South Fort Myers Transfer Station, 13182 South Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

Schandler Hall Park, 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers

Lee County Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management staff is monitoring the cold temperatures and encourages residents to monitor updates from the National Weather Service.

For more information about the Lee County Human & Veteran Services, visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

Charlotte County

A National Weather Service forecast of a low of 46 degrees Wednesday morning for Charlotte County with a minimum wind chill of 39 degrees prompted the opening of a cold weather shelter.

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold. Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

