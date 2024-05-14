© 2024 WGCU News
Burn ban in effect for Hendry County as dry conditions continue

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT

A burn ban is now in effect for unregulated fires for all of Hendry County as dry weather conditions impact the area.

An unregulated fire means any outdoor fire, other than a cook fire, which is not permitted by a governmental agency. Outdoor fires include, but are not limited to, bonfires, campfires or burning of yard debris.

Those who violate the burn ban can be subject to a civil fine or charged with a misdemeanor based on the nature of the violation.
To obtain a burn permit for commercial or contractor services only, contact the Florida Forest Service at 239-690-8001.

To report a burn ban violation, contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 863-674-5600 or Hendry County Code Enforcement at 863-675-5247.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice.

