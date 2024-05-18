National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Southwest Florida

A heat advisory has been put into in effect for a large swath of the southern end of Southwest Florida from 10 a.m. until to 8 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service issued the alert Saturday morning for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County, Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, Inland Broward County, Metro Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade, Mainland Monroe, Coastal Palm Beach County, Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County.

NWS / WGCU

The alert includes the cities of Lion Country Safari Park, North Blocks Golde, Bonita Shores, Naples, Kendale Lakes, Delray Beach, Wellington, Florida City, Fort Lauderdale, Palmdale, North Naples, Moore Haven, Sunrise, Kendall, Royal Palm Beach, Shark Valley Obs Tower, Boynton Beach, Pompano Beach, Orange Tree, Carol City, The Acreage, Jupiter, Royal Palm Ranger, Ortona, Marco Island Airport, Hialeah, Palm Beach Gardens, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Miami, Hendry Correctional, Marco Island, Florida Gardens, Mahogany Hammock, Coral Springs, Northwest Cape Sable, Greenacres City, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Riviera Beach, Fortymile Bend, West Palm Beach, Caloosa, Lakeport, Muse, Royal Palm Hammock, Pembroke Pines, Pa-Hay Okee Overlook, Sandalfoot Cove, Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Felda, Brighton Seminole, Immokalee, Hollywood, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Buckhead Ridge, Clewiston, East Naples, Golden Gate, Bunker Hill, Miramar, Sunniland, Lake Worth, Miles City, and Redland.

Peak heat indices could range from 106 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is a emergency! Call 9 1 1.

