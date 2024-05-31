© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire burning in 40 acres off Green Meadow Road in east Lee

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 31, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT
A tractor plow crew from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee Office drive toward a 40-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road in eastern Lee County Friday afternoon.
Michael Braun/WGCU
A tractor plow crew from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee Office drive toward a 40-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road in eastern Lee County Friday afternoon.
Tractor plow crew from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee Office drives down Alico Road en route to a 540-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road Friday.
Mike Braun/WGCU
Tractor plow crew from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee Office drives down Alico Road en route to a 540-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road Friday.

A 40-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road in east Lee County was sending smoke and soot south Friday afternoon.

Four fire crews from the Florida Forestry Service were using tractor plows to try to contain the blaze.

As of shortly before 6 p.m. the fire was five percent contained, the FFS Caloosahatchee office reported.
The FFS advised those traveling in the Alico Road area near Green Meadow to exercise caution.

Local firefighters were also on scene, the FFS reported.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Weather WGCU NewsFlorida Forest Service
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff