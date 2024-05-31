Wildfire burning in 40 acres off Green Meadow Road in east Lee

Mike Braun/WGCU Tractor plow crew from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee Office drives down Alico Road en route to a 540-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road Friday.

A 40-acre wildfire off Green Meadow Road in east Lee County was sending smoke and soot south Friday afternoon.

Four fire crews from the Florida Forestry Service were using tractor plows to try to contain the blaze.

As of shortly before 6 p.m. the fire was five percent contained, the FFS Caloosahatchee office reported.

The FFS advised those traveling in the Alico Road area near Green Meadow to exercise caution.

Local firefighters were also on scene, the FFS reported.

