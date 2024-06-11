Rain deluge does have an upside: Burn ban lifted for Lee County

A burn ban put into place by Lee County just a week ago has now been lifted due to rain.

Lee County enacted the ban for unincorporated Lee County and municipalities due to increasingly dry conditions throughout Southwest Florida. The ban went into effect late Tuesday, June 4, when the drought index hit 600.

The county’s ordinance banned “outdoor burning ignition sources,” including campfires, bonfires and trash burning. Grills for food and backyard fire rings are not included. Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions and to use good judgment to mitigate potential for significant wildfires.

However, a wet weather system changed all that this past weekend.

The burn ban was allowed to expire at 12 a.m. today, June 11, because rainfall has reduced the risk of wildfires.

