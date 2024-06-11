With possible flooding keeping safe while driving is important

Due to a rain event in the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida is under a heavy rainfall advisory until Wednesday.

With heavy rainfall comes increased risks of flooding, and unsafe roads.

Basic flood safety tips include avoiding use of contaminated water, reporting any downed power lines near your home to your power company, being aware of dangerous wildlife in floodwaters, and not using flooded appliances.

Related story:

Tiffany Gonzalez, director of communications for the American Red Cross South Florida Region, stressed the importance of not driving on flooded roads.

“Stay off the roads,” Gonzalez said. “If you have to drive after heavy rainfall and flooding, and you encounter a flooded roadway, make sure to just turn around and find another way.”

Both the City of Fort Myers and Lee County Public Safety are continuing to monitor the conditions. Crews in unincorporated Lee County are addressing blocked storm grates and areas with localized flooding.

The county encourages residents to monitor the National Weather Service’s website for information.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.