Heat advisory smothering all of Florida -- Panhandle to the Keys

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Floridatoday with the South Florida area affected from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to heat index values ranging between 105 to 109.

The National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and Gulf of Mexico for today and tonight included scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, with the highest chances remaining over the Lake Okeechobee region.

The strongest storms could contain frequent lightning and heavy downpours and slow moving thunderstorms combined with the potential for heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Long-range forecasts for Tuesday through Sunday called for scattered to numerous thunderstorms possible each day throughout most of the week. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Slow storm motions could also result in localized flooding, particularly near the metro areas.

Heat indices over 100 degrees are expected each day throughout most of the week.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.