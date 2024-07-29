Development expected in tropical wave; Almost all of Florida in path

Almost all of the Florida peninsula is in the potential path of a growing storm system in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With the six-month hurricane season nearly one-third over, the hurricane center said Monday the storm system had a 50 percent chance of becoming better formed within the next week. In that time, the system could be over Florida.

It is expected to interact with a tropical wave during the next couple of days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form mid to late week while the system is in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, southwestern Atlantic Ocean of the southeast Bahamas.

Formation chances through 48 hours are low and near 0 percent; through 7 days chances remain low and at 50 percent.

The News Service of Florida and the National Hurricane Center contributed to this report.