Flooding caused by excessive rainfall possible across Florida

Excessive rainfall from the tropical storm system approaching Florida could produce flooding across the state.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood watch that will remain in effect now through Monday evening.

The flood watch affects portions of Southeast, Southern, and Southwest Florida including in Southwest Florida, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties and mainland Monroe County; in Southeast Florida, Broward County, Miami Dade County, Palm Beach County, Far South Miami - Dade County.

Weather forecasters are calling for widespread Rainfall totals of 4 - 8 inches across South Florida with localized higher amounts of 12 inches possible.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.