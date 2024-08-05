Coast Guard rescues 2 adrift after boat loses sail off Boca Grande during Tropical Storm Debby

DOD_110485349-1024x576-2000k.mp4

Coast Guard aircrews rescued two adrift boaters, Sunday, after their 34-foot sailing vessel lost its sail 73 miles off Boca Grande.

No injuries were reported.

Still from video provided by USCG / WGCU Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their sailboat lost a sail during Tropical Storm Debby off Boca Grande Sunday.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane rescue crew located the disabled vessel with both boaters aboard around 11 a.m. The aircrew guided in an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew who recovered and transported the boaters to Air Station Clearwater.

A friend of the boaters contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg on Saturday around 5 p.m., reporting the two boaters missed their check-in while sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs.

“Some of the most important factors in any search and rescue case is accurate information and safety equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Seven. "We received an updated satellite position from the boaters’ friend, which led to them being successfully located. This rescue was a collaborative effort between District Seven and Sector St. Petersburg while Tropical Storm Debby crossed the region.”

Weather conditions were 15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility.

Crews involved in the search efforts include:



Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron WC-130J Hercules airplane aircrew

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters WP-3D Orion airplane aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

The Coast Guard strongly encourages mariners to file a float plan with a loved one before taking their boat out on the water.