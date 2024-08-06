Empowerment Farm sustains significant damage from Debby; buildings flooded, under water

A nonprofit Collier County organization dedicated to fostering community through compassion, cooperation, and connection to the land, animals, and each other, sustained significant damage when Debby transited the coastal area as a tropical storm.

Empowerment Farm was impacted by storm flooding on August 4, with water levels at the Garland Road site in Naples continuing to rise on August 5, forcing the evacuation of the farm’s animals to private off-site facilities and the cancellation of all on-site programs.

“We're still assessing the full extent of the damage, but it’s clear that the outbuilding is a total loss,” said farms co-founder Tiffany Lehman.

Empowerment Farm / Special to WGCU Children from the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County celebrated completing a four-week Farms Without Fences program at the Empowerment Farm in Naples focused on understanding the importance of caring for the land, planting, harvesting, and animal care.

Just a week prior, Empowerment Farm hosted 24 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County to celebrate completing a four-week Farms Without Fences program focused on understanding the importance of caring for the land, planting, harvesting, and animal care.

While the main structure on the property remained unharmed, an outbuilding that housed goats, hay and other food for the animals, and supplies, is currently submerged in several feet of water.

In addition, garden beds were completely washed away, chickens and quail had to be evacuated from flooded aviaries, and a livestock trailer remains stuck in several feet of water.

On Monday, volunteers and community members reached out to lend a helping hand, ensuring the safe and incident-free implementation of the farm’s animal evacuation policy.

" “We anticipate the repairs and replacements necessary to safely return the animals and programs to the farm could cost as much as $100,000," Lehman said. "We are grateful to everyone who already has shown overwhelming support for Empowerment Farm’s mission and impact. We seek additional community support today to help us clean up, rebuild and restock the farm in anticipation of re-opening for programs this fall.”

The property, purchased in late 2022, underwent $250,000 in improvements throughout 2023, before launching its programs earlier this year.

Co-founders Lehman and Ashleigh Dickenson spearheaded the development of the farm and its programs, with plans for future growth, including building additional barns and creating areas for expanded education programs.

To support the organization as it rebuilds from Tropical Storm Debby’s devastating flooding, check online at EmpowermentFarm.org.

