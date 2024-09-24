Southwest Florida communities set evacuations, warnings, closures, as TS Helene approaches

The potential for tropical storm and possibly higher force winds, storm surge and other aspects of a tropical disturbance currently moving through the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Helene has prompted a number of Southwest Florida communities to issue various warnings.

Residents are urged to follow the forecast on WGCU-FM and WGCU.org and by downloading the Florida Storms App.

National Hurricane Center / WGCU

Charlotte County

Evacuations have been ordered for barrier islands, low-lying and flood prone areas, manufactured homes, and homes that don’t meet 1995 building codes.

County staff was also warning contractors and builders about construction materials and debris that could cause significant damage if unsecured during high winds or cause blockage of the county’s drainage swales.

In preparation for the possible storm conditions, the county's Community Development Department requested contractors begin securing their work sites as soon as possible with attention paid to the following:

Identify vulnerable work in progress and determine how best to protect it, and others, from damage.

Be prepared to remove, anchor, or restrain everything that could blow away such as trash, lumber, portable toilets, etc., that can become windblown hazards.

Ensure that all construction debris is secured or placed in an on-site dumpster. If dumpsters are half or fuller, consider arranging to have them emptied before the weekend.

Where possible, ensure your on-site dumpster is covered.

If roofing materials are on site, or will be delivered, but won’t be installed before storm weather conditions arrive, be prepared to secure them as weather conditions may warrant.

Remove the permit yard cardboard and job site signage if warranted by weather conditions.

Ensure erosion control silt fencing is securely installed.

Keep all swales clear.

Because saturated ground conditions are already prevalent in the area, county officials said that it was imperative all swales are free of construction materials, so water is able to flow. Ensure anything that can be rain-proofed is protected and, wherever possible, move your construction equipment to a secure area.

Punta Gorda

As Tropical Storm force winds may arrive by Wednesday evening, the City of Punta Gorda urges residents and contractors to take immediate action to secure construction materials and debris. High winds could pose significant hazards, and heavy rain may exacerbate drainage issues.

Additionally, please note that the demolition of the Bayfront Center will be delayed until after the storm.

Contractors are advised to:

Protect vulnerable work sites.

Secure all loose materials (trash, lumber, etc.) that could become airborne.

Ensure construction debris is placed in dumpsters, emptied if necessary.

Cover on-site dumpsters and secure roofing materials.

Remove signage if conditions warrant.

Maintain secure erosion control fencing.

Keep drainage swales clear to facilitate proper water flow.

With the ground already saturated, ensuring clear swales is critical to prevent flooding.

For more information, contact the City’s Building Department at (941) 575-3324 option one.

The city Sanitation Department reminds residents that vegetation trimming around your home should be well before any storm warnings or watches are issued. To place yard waste out at this time could block storm drains and cause flooding or allow the materials to become dangerous projectiles.

They urged resident to not cut down trees or vegetation or do any major yard work. Mass cutting places a tremendous burden on the normal yard waste collection process, and collecting of that type of debris a few days before a storm's landfall is not guaranteed.

During a Watch or Warning, do not place materials at the curb; Public Works may suspend services, and facilities may close early to prepare for the storm.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is currently under a Hurricane Watch and because of the expected intensification of Tropical Storm Helene, Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency and will send out an evacuation alert for Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. Evacuation centers in Sarasota County will open at noon Wednesday.

All traditional public schools will be closed for normal school operations from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27 due to the storm. This includes all after-school activities. Visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane for the latest district updates.



Sarasota City

City of Sarasota declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Helene; City offices to close Thursday

In response to the rainfall and storm surge expected with Tropical Storm Helene, the City of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency.Post Date: 09/24/2024 11:00 AM

Sarasota, FL: In response to the rainfall and storm surge expected with Tropical Storm Helene, the City of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency. City Manager Marlon Brown approved the declaration in consultation and coordination with Sarasota County officials, Emergency Manager Todd Kerkering and Mayor Liz Alpert.

City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26 for the storm.

The local state of emergency provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and resource allocations required due to impacts from the storm.

City Operations

City of Sarasota administrative offices, recreational facilities and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26

Thursday and Friday garbage/recycling/yard waste pickup will be delayed one day. Thursday collection will be Friday. Regular Friday pickup will be Saturday. This schedule is weather dependent and may change. Stay tuned for updates.

Code Compliance hearings scheduled for Thursday are canceled. To reschedule a hearing, call 941-263-6417 or email codecompliance@sarasotafl.gov

The Overtown Square grand opening celebration scheduled for Thursday is rescheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Additional Resources

Sarasota Schools: For information regarding school closures, visit SarasotaCountySchools.net or follow Sarasota County Schools on social media.

Evacuation Centers: Information about evacuation centers is available via Sarasota County at www.SCgov.net

Emergency notifications: To receive emergency notifications via Alert Sarasota, register at www.AlertCitySarasota.com

Stay up to date: For the latest updates visit www.Sarasotafl.gov/Alerts Also, follow the City of Sarasota social media channels and monitor local news and weather reports.

North Port

A self-serve sandbag station is now available for city residents at the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Lee County

The Lee Board of County Commissioners will conduct an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. today in the Commission Chambers, Second Floor, 2120 Main Street, Fort Myers, FL, 33901 discuss a State of Local Emergency for Tropical Storm Helene and to receive an update on storm-related issues.

This emergency meeting is open to the public, and interested citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be available on LeeTV and also viewable on the Lee County Government YouTube channel. This meeting also will be streamed on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc

Emergency Management officials were actively monitoring the tropics and working closely with state and federal partners, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the National Hurricane Center.

With heightened tropical activity, it is important for residents to take steps to prepare as we move through the remainder of this hurricane season.

Stay informed:

Monitor local media outlets, the National Weather Service-Tampa, and the National Hurricane Center.

Sign up for AlertLee, an emergency notification system that keeps you informed through phone, text, and/or email.

Download the LeePrepares app from Google Play or the App Store.

Follow Lee County Government and Lee County Public Safety on social media.

Bookmark www.leegov.com. If a storm is approaching, Lee County Government will continuously update the website with relevant information.



Have a plan:

Review your Evacuation Zone and Flood Zone. Review the All Hazards Guide.

Double check your Family Emergency Plan and an Emergency Supply Kit.

Find tips at www.leegov.com/hurricane.

Your Family Emergency Plan should include where you would evacuate – like a family member’s or friend’s home or a community outside the area.

Your Family Emergency Plan should include a list of steps, such as securing loose items in your yard and ensuring your shutters are up. Review this list now and ensure you have what you need on hand as you continue to monitor the tropics.

If you or your family member is in need use of a Special Needs Shelter during a severe weather event visit the Special Needs Shelter website to learn more about the program and to register: www.leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement/shelters/specialneedsprogram



Lee County Natural Resources and the Lee County Department of Transportation work year-round to be prepared for excessive rain events, particularly during the traditional hurricane season.

In the event of heavy rain, it will take the infrastructure time to drain. Please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roads. If the roadway is covered with water, take another route.

The county asks the public to report blocked ditches, swales, canals and areas of local flooding:

First, to find out if your road is maintained by Lee County DOT, visit http://leegis.leegov.com/RoadLookup/. If it is not maintained by Lee County, find your municipal contact by visiting www.leegov.com/dcd/flood.

Second, put in a Request for Action (RFA) to improve surface water drainage along your county- maintained road by contacting Request for Action Hotline at www.leegov.com/dot/requestforaction.

People can use the same website to also report blocked creeks and streams (example: downed trees, collected debris). The reported information will be directed to Lee County Natural Resources.

As tropical storm activity intensifies, Lee County Solid Waste urges residents to follow these important guidelines:

Refrain from cutting trees, doing major yard work, or placing large amounts of bulk waste at the curb, as excess debris strains collection services.

Secure loose items that could become projectiles before any approaching storm.

Collection schedules may change as storms approach; for updates and more information, visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

Sanibel

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida including north of Bonita Beach to south of Englewood.

Sanibel residents, business owners, and visitors should closely monitor this storm through the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service, and local weather stations as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Also, please consider registering with Alert Lee to receive emergency notifications from Lee County and with the City of Sanibel to receive City Announcements.

Fort Myers Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Fort Myers Beach. The National Weather Service is anticipating that we will receive tropical force winds and a storm surge in our area from one to three feet.

The Town is recommending that all trailers and equipment on the Island be moved by tomorrow morning, Wednesday, September 25.

The Town is also asking that all building materials be secured onsite. Please be prepared for the possibility of conditions worsening.

Any questions related to storm preparations, please call: (239) 765 – 0222.

Stay informed by monitoring your local weather channels and following the Town of Fort Myers Beach Facebook and website News Flashes.

If you have not done so yet, sign up for CodeRed: Community Notification Enrollment; this is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text and/or email alerts.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach would like to thank our residents and business owners for doing their part to prepare for the potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and for continuing to stay prepared for future weather events.

Bonita Springs

The City of Bonita Springs continues to monitor tropical activity. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bonita Springs. The National Weather Service is anticipating that we will receive tropical force winds and storm surge in our area from three to five feet. The city recommends reviewing your hurricane preparedness plan. Please secure all building materials onsite.

Be prepared for the possibility of conditions worsening. Please sign up for Alert Lee. This community notification enrollment is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text and or email alerts.

In the event of heavy rain, it will take the infrastructure time to drain. Please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roads. If the roadway is covered with water, take another route. For more information, visit www.cityofbonitasprings.org. Follow the City of Bonita Springs on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/CityBonitaSprings/.

Collier County

Sand and Empty Sandbags Available at Two Collier County Parks: On Tuesday, September 24, starting at 3 p.m. and ending at dusk, sand, empty sandbags, and some shovels will be available at two Collier County parks for those interested in obtaining sandbags. The sand is available at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109 in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot and at Donna Fiala Eagles Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113.

The sandbag locations will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until dusk.

Sand will be available during the hours listed as long as weather conditions allow, sand is depleted, or until demand ceases.

You may bring your own shovel and/or trowel since shovels are limited. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. Once the sandbags and sand are gone the program will end.

The sandbags are self-service and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sandbags, when properly filled and placed, may divert water around instead of through buildings. Sandbag construction does not guarantee a watertight seal but is satisfactory for use in most situations. Burlap sacks and plastic sandbags (polypropylene) are standard types to use. Garbage bags are not recommended since they are too slick to stack.

For additional information on sand and sandbag availability, please contact the Collier County Road, Bridge & Stormwater Maintenance Division at (239) 252-8924.

Marco Island

The Marco Island area is under a Storm Surge Watch and a Tropical Storm Watch. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast in the next 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions including heavy rain and strong wind are anticipated within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are likely to be announced later today enhancing the timeline from 48 hours to 24-36 hours. The system (Tropical Cyclone Nine) is expected to intensity into a major hurricane by Thursday.

For specific storm information please watch local news for weather updates and refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov. Residents should prepare their homes and boats, and implement family plans including plans for power outages, pet care, generator safety, and emergency supplies. Do not drive on flooded roads.

Manatee County

Manatee County has declared a Local State of Emergency in advance of anticipated severe weather over the next several days.

The declaration of this LSE allows County staff to perform any emergency actions required during the storm. It also allows the County the ability to get resources from the state as needed. This declaration is in addition to the still-in-effect LSE from Tropical Storm/Hurricane Debby.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will continue to add staff and resources as needed as the storm progresses through the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast(s) for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine (which would be named Helene) are predicting significant rainfall and storm surge across Florida and Manatee County.

"Currently we have 11 sandbag stations that are open and operational,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske.

Residents are encouraged to take any necessary precautions to protect their property against possible flooding. Sandbag locations, which have remained open, are being augmented with additional sites in at-risk areas. Open locations can be found at mymanatee.org/sandbags.

Manatee County staff has completed maintenance work on the Lake Manatee Dam. All three mechanical gates are operational, and the earthen gates have been restored to normal levels. Crews have also lowered the lake level in advance of the potential rainfall. The level was at 36.9 feet at 8 a.m. this morning. This will allow for more capacity as needed. Other preparations are being made county-wide.

“Our Utilities and Public Works crews are going throughout the county to make sure that the debris is out of the way to allow water to flow freely,” said Director Fiske. “Residents are encouraged to call Manatee 3-1-1 to report any drainage issues, backups, or concerns.”

Manatee County Animal Welfare is seeking fosters who may be able to care for pets during this severe weather event at their home. Those interested can email taunia.ireland@mymanatee.org or stop by the Palmetto shelter, which is open 12 to 6 PM today and tomorrow (Wednesday).

Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closing tonight and remain closed until further notice. G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon Wednesday to allow for staging of emergency responders. There will be no Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) fixed-route service on Thursday. Trolley and Transit service will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Gulf Island Ferry Service is suspended through the weekend.

Manatee County’s contracted waste haulers are actively working today (Tuesday, Sept. 24) and tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 25) to complete their regular collection routes while also addressing debris cleanup. Trash pickups for Thursday are canceled, with Thursday pickups shifting to Friday and Friday pickups moving to Saturday. The Lena Rd. Landfill will be closed Thursday.

Other closings and postponements may be announced as the storm moves closer to our area. Residents and visitors should monitor local news and weather broadcasts as well as the County's social media accounts for updates. Follow official storm information from Manatee County at mymanatee.org/storm.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @manateegov.

In a related actions:



The Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline was activated Monday and state price gouging laws are now in effect for the counties under the state of emergency.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port for Sector St. Petersburg set Port Condition X-Ray for the ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Fort Myers, Monday, due to forecasted sustained gale force winds between 39 and 73 mph generated by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine that may arrive within 48 hours.

