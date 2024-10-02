Gulf-bound weather system remains undefined and trackless

AccuWeather / WGCU

We are not that far past the mid-point of the hurricane season in Florida and residents should bear in mind that potential rain-bearing weather systems can still move through the state.

Meteorologists from commercial weather forecaster AccuWeather are warning families, businesses, emergency officials and government leaders in Florida to prepare for flooding rain and wind due to a potential tropical storm or even hurricane within the next week.

“We are not expecting any sort of repeat from Helene in the southern Appalachians with this next tropical threat,” said AccuWeather Flood Expert Alex Sosnowski. “However, Florida needs to be on alert for more heavy rainfall and river flooding next week.”

National Hurricane Center / WGCU

Meanwhile the latest, constantly updating information comi9ng from the National Hurricane Center forecast the following:

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough.

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week, but subsequent tropical or subtropical development could be limited by the system's potential interaction with a frontal boundary.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains could occur over portions of Mexico during the next few days and over portions of the Florida Peninsula next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent; formation chance through 7 days, medium, 30 percent.

Most forecasters are saying the weather models have not coalesced into any definite track, pattern or strength. So, check with WGCU.org and WGCU-FM for weather details.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.