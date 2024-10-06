Gulf Coast plans for Hurricane Milton; school closures, sand bags, tips to prepare for storm

Governments, businesses and residents along Florida's Gulf Coast were making plans Sunday for the approach of what is likely going to be Hurricane Milton by late Sunday or early Monday.

Lines at gas stations formed early Sunday and people were starting to filter in to stores to gather water and other supplies.

Meanwhile governments were starting to plan meetings to enact local state of emergency declarations. Sand bag locations were enhanced in some areas.

Late Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

DeSantis amended the order Sunday, adding 16 more Florida counties.

Also, FEMA encouraged Floridians to prepare for a possible hurricane.

"FEMA is monitoring the potential for tropical storm conditions which may affect areas in Florida late this weekend into the middle of next week. This storm may bring storm surge and heavy rainfall to areas recovering from hurricanes Helene and Debby and affect areas far from the coast," a release issued by the agency said.

FEMA said it was prepared to respond and stood ready to support the state with any request for resources. Hundreds of FEMA staff are on the ground in Florida supporting Helene recovery and coordinating with the state to prepare people for the next storm.

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will cease operations temporarily at close of business Monday, Oct. 7, in preparation for severe weather. The centers will reopen when weather conditions improve and inspections are completed.

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect from Sunday Morning through Thursday morning for portions of Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties.

The watch will run from today (Sunday morning) through Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall is forecast this week as deep moisture streams across the area. Then, as a tropical system approaches late Tuesday into Wednesday, the threat for heavy rainfall will increase further.

Rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches, with isolated totals up to 12 inches will be possible.

U.S. Coast Guard: The Coast Guard Captain of the Port for St. Petersburg set Port Condition Whiskey for the Ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Seaport Manatee, and Ft. Myers, Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., due to the expectation of sustained winds greater than 39 mph generated from Tropical Storm Milton that may arrive within 72 hours.

Port condition terms:



Whiskey : Set when gale force winds are expected to arrive at the port within 72 hours. Port remains open to all commercial traffic, but oceangoing ships and barges must report their intention to remain in port or depart. If they are departing, they must do so within 12 hours of gale-force winds.

: Set when gale force winds are expected to arrive at the port within 72 hours. Port remains open to all commercial traffic, but oceangoing ships and barges must report their intention to remain in port or depart. If they are departing, they must do so within 12 hours of gale-force winds. X-Ray: Gale force winds are expected within 48 hours. The rules are similar to port condition Whiskey.

Gale force winds are expected within 48 hours. The rules are similar to port condition Whiskey. Yankee: Gale force winds predicted within 24 hours. Vessels seeking to depart must arrange immediate departure. Cargo operations must cease with 18 kilometre per hour (kph) winds. Transfer hoses must be disconnected with 22 kph winds. Ships seeking to arrive in port should seek an alternate destination.

Gale force winds predicted within 24 hours. Vessels seeking to depart must arrange immediate departure. Cargo operations must cease with 18 kilometre per hour (kph) winds. Transfer hoses must be disconnected with 22 kph winds. Ships seeking to arrive in port should seek an alternate destination. Zulu: Gale force winds within 12 hours. The port is closed.

School closings/meetings

Florida Gulf Coast University will shift to remote operations on Monday. In addition, based on the arrival time of tropical force winds to the greater Southwest Florida region, FGCU is closing campus to all activities and operations, including all events and classes both Tuesday and Wednesday.

FGCU will announce a decision about Thursday operations on Wednesday. The university will send notifications through the FGCU Update email account, RAVE Guardian Eagle App, FGCU branded social media pages and the FGCU website.

Lee County: The District has made the decision to close all schools and suspend all before and after-school programs and extra-curricular activities from Monday, October 7, through Thursday, October 10. This includes all previously scheduled events. However, principals, additional administrators, building supervisors, and other critical personnel as outlined in the District’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan, are expected to report to their school location on Monday, October 7, 2024, to make the appropriate preparations for the incoming storm. School-based administrators will receive a follow-up communication later today.

While schools will be closed starting on Monday, the main District office and satellite locations will be open for regular business hours on Monday, October 7. These locations will then be closed on Tuesday, October 8, through Wednesday, October 9. Further information and instructions for District office employees will be sent out this afternoon to central office administrators. The Board Briefing and Action meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024 are postponed and will be rescheduled as needed. Information about any potential re-opening of District and satellite offices for Thursday, October 10, 2024 will be shared by Wednesday evening.

Sarasota County: All traditional public schools are closed from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9. Visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane for more information.

Glades County Schools: Due to the forecast of extremely dangerous conditions, the Glades County School District will not have school on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we will proceed with school as scheduled tomorrow (Monday).

Collier County: Schools will be closed from Monday (October 7) through Thursday (October 10). A full update can be found at www.collierschools.com/weather.

The regular School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, is canceled.

Charlotte County: In response to the approaching Tropical Storm Milton, all Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, October 7, and will remain closed through at least Thursday, October 10. We will provide updates as soon as possible after the storm to assess whether schools can safely reopen on Friday, October 11.

This decision was made in partnership with the Emergency Operations Center, as several schools will be used as shelters for our community. Charlotte County officials will determine and announce the locations of storm shelters available to the community.

An emergency meeting of the Charlotte County School Board will be held at Murdock County Office at 5:30 PM on Monday, October 7, 2024, to consider certain necessary agenda items from the School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, which has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

Manatee County: All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9. All school activities, including athletics, are canceled Monday through Wednesday.

Information regarding the remainder of the week will be communicated after the storm passes, shelter operations conclude, and teams have had an opportunity to assess the condition of district campuses.

DeSoto County: Will close all schools for both students and staff from Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10. School administrators and custodial teams are required to report to their respective schools on Monday to prepare the buildings for the weather event. All buildings will close at noon on Tuesday, October 8 and remain closed through Thursday.

District offices will remain open on Monday but will close at noon on Tuesday, October 8, and remain closed through Thursday.

Highlands County: Will close all schools for both students and staff from Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10. School administrators and custodial teams are required to report to their respective schools on Monday to prepare the buildings for the weather event. All buildings will close at noon on Tuesday, October 8 and remain closed through Thursday.

District offices will remain open on Monday but will close at noon on Tuesday, October 8, and remain closed through Thursday.

An Emergency School Board Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, October 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

Statewide

Attorney General Ashley Moody said Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline will be extended following a state of emergency declaration for areas of the state preparing for Tropical Storm Milton.

Florida’s price gouging law remains in effect for the counties already under the state of emergency order for Hurricane Helene and will remain active for the areas covered by Milton.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Lee County

Lee County’s update on Tropical Storm Milton is available for viewing on the county’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOC. You can view it by clicking here.

Some highlights from the Sunday briefing, which included Lee County Commissioners and Lee County Public Safety Director Benjamin Abes, are:

No evacuation orders are in place at this time. The county anticipates issuing evacuation orders as soon as Monday and no later than Tuesday morning. To plan, check this Lee County evacuation zone map here.

Some general population shelters will open Monday afternoon, especially for those who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Ian. Additional shelters will open Tuesday. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelters for those who need it. Remember to check www.leegov.com/storm to see which shelters open and when. The county is coordinating with the Florida Department of Health for its special needs sheltering operation.

Emergency Operations Center is activated at a Level 2. That’s a partial activation. The EOC will go to a Level 1 full activation at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Lee County has executed a State of Local Emergency for T.S. Milton.

Public Safety is monitoring and preparing with partners, including

National Weather Service National Hurricane Center Federal Emergency Management Agency Florida Division of Emergency Management Local partners such as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and School District of Lee County.



T.S. Milton is expected to become a hurricane later today. Even if the forecasted cone shifts north or south, impacts including life-threatening storm surge will be felt here in Lee County.

County offices will open as scheduled at 8 a.m. Monday, but will close at noon. The county will be closed from Monday afternoon through Thursday. The county will announce information about Friday operations on Thursday, depending on the storm’s impact.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, has been canceled. It has not been rescheduled at this time.

The county asks residents to take time today to:

Revisit your family emergency plan. Know where you will go if you plan to leave. Check your emergency supply kit. Secure objects around your home. Be where you plan to be for the storm by Tuesday evening. Monitor local meteorologists’ reports. Sign up for AlertLee. Monitor www.leegov.com/storm and Lee County social media channels. You have time to prepare today but the window to prepare is closing. The time for action is today. Call the United Way’s Emergency Information Hotline with questions. Dial 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900.



Sand and sand bags

Consult your local fire department for availability of sand and sand bags. Each site may have varying levels of inventory. Emergency Operations is working with vendors to replenish sand at fire departments.



Solid Waste / debris

Helene debris collection continues to happen today. Debris will be collected Monday and will continue Tuesday as weather allows. Do not put out additional Hurricane Helene debris or bulky waste.

This precaution will help minimize the dangers of debris becoming projectiles during T.S. Milton. It also allows the haulers to pick up what’s out there now

Solid Waste / regular pickup

Regular trash, recycling, yard waste that is scheduled for Monday will happen Monday. Do not place out trash, recycling or yard waste on Tuesday or Wednesday.

All normal waste collection services are suspended for those days. Announcements will be forthcoming on when regular collections will resume.



DOT and Natural Resources:

Crews are out today clearing storm drains, adjusting weirs, monitoring creeks and streams. These activities have been ongoing since Hurricane Helene.



Department of Health offices: All Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) offices will be closed on Monday, October 7, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts. Offices will remain closed until Friday, October 11, 2024.

Additional Resources

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida. SAIL hotline: 800-342-3557

County tax collector: To give our team time to prepare, and in an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers, we are closing all Tax Collector locations from Monday, October 7 - Thursday October 10. Those with appointments will receive communication from our office on next steps. Thank you and please be safe.

County supervisor of elections: The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office will be closed from noon, Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10, due to Tropical Storm Milton.

All court hearings are suspended until further notice and will be rescheduled.

Lee Clerk online services are still available. You can continue to make payments, search records, and access many other services at www.leeclerk.org.

Announcements about reopening will be made later in the week, based on the impact of the storm.

The Logic and Accuracy Testing of voting equipment has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Testing will take place at the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, Third Floor, located at 2480 Thompson St. in Fort Myers.

All poll worker classes scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, through Thursday, Oct. 10, have been canceled. Lee County Elections staff will contact poll workers to reschedule their training classes.

We will continue to provide updates regarding the November general election on our website, WWW.LEE.VOTE.

Contact: Lauren Bernaldo

Chief Communications Officer

Phone: 239.533.6046

Email: communications@leetc.com or laurenb@leetc.com

Sanibel: The National Hurricane Center advises that Tropical Storm Milton will quickly develop into a hurricane and may be a major hurricane when it makes eventual landfall along the west coast of Florida.

Additional information in the National Hurricane Center advisory that residents and business owners should monitor:



Sanibel received more than 50” of rainfall prior to the storm surge flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. Residents and business owners should anticipate Tropical Storm or Hurricane Milton will likely bring flooding to Sanibel.

Residents and business owners who are in low-lying areas of Sanibel, or who may not feel safe in their structure during a storm, should consider finding alternative accommodations in advance of the storm’s arrival.

Mayor Richard Johnson and City Manager Dana Souza will provide a live update on storm preparations today at 1:30pm on the City of Sanibel Facebook page.

Fort Myers Beach: The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Island. For the safety of you and your family, the Town urges residents to evacuate safely by 3 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024. Do not wait until it is too late. All trailers/recreation vehicles, dumpsters, porta-potties, and electric vehicles, such as golf carts, are required to be taken off Island.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach will be implementing the Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program following the storm. This means, only residents, Town staff, and emergency personnel will be allowed on Island once Hurricane Milton has passed. You will be required to show either your re-entry pass or parking sticker to enter the Island. Staff will be located at the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge to check for passes. If you do not have one, staff will be located at Target to assist residents: 15880 San Carlos Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

If you are not a resident, please do not try to enter the Island before, during, or after the storm. This will only cause for traffic and backups for residents trying to get back to their homes.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach urges residents and business owners to implement their Hurricane Preparedness Plan immediately!

The Fort Myers Beach town hall will close at noon on Monday.

Bonita Springs: Governor DeSantis has declared a State of Local Emergency for Lee County. The City is working closely with our partner agencies, Lee County Government, Lee County Emergency Management, Florida Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the National Hurricane Center as the storm moves toward Florida. With heightened tropical activity, we encourage residents to take steps to prepare for Tropical Storm Milton.

In the event of heavy rain, it will take the infrastructure time to drain. Please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roads. If the roadway is covered with water, take another route. Stay safe and be prepared! For more information, visit www.cityofbonitasprings.org.Follow the City of Bonita Springs on Facebook.

Tune in to Bonita TV by streaming live on the city website or the following cable distribution systems:

- Comcast, channel 98.

- Hotwire, channel 398.

- Summit broadband, channel 96.

CLOSURES: Due to Tropical Storm Milton, which is forecast to become a hurricane later today, SCCF is closing the Native Landscapes & Garden Center for the week (Oct. 7-11) and Sanibel Sea School classes are closed through Wednesday, Oct. 9, with a decision about Thursday and Friday to be made later this week. Our public trails are also closed in advance of the storm.

Where landfall will occur on Wednesday remains uncertain within the forecast cone. Our area is expected to experience heavy rains and flooding, life-threatening storm surge, and strong winds.

SCCF enacted its Hurricane Plan early Saturday, and our staff are busy preparing our facilities, vehicles, vessels, and equipment.

﻿We will continue to closely monitor the storm through the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service, and the SCCF River, Estuary, and Coastal Observing Network (RECON).

We wish everyone in Florida safety and shelter as we all continue to grapple with increasingly frequent and intense storms.

Sarasota County

Andrea Melendez / WGCU Customers at a Home Depot in Sarasota stock up on plywood as Milton, which could soon be a hurricane, bears down on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Evacuation zones; Check a link to Sarasota evacuation zones here.

North Port: The City of North Port is urging residents to prepare themselves and their families for impacts from Hurricane Milton.

Sarasota County will be calling for evacuations in Level A and potentially Levels A and B. This includes those in manufactured home communities or mobile or boat homes.

North Port residents who live in low-lying areas or who have experienced flooding of their homes in the past are urged to implement their preparedness plans.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus is reminding residents who live in these areas that this should be considered a “mandatory” evacuation and urges them to take it seriously.

"If you do not leave, there is a strong likelihood you would be inaccessible by emergency services for the duration of the storm and multiple days following," Titus said. "You will likely be without power and could have high levels of water and hazards in your home that have a likelihood of danger to life and health."

If you plan to leave the area, do so now. This is expected to be one of the largest evacuations along our state's west coast.

Visit scgov.net to view a list of Sarasota County evacuation centers or find your evacuation level.

All residents should take this time to prepare their properties and their disaster kits, including enough water, non-perishable food and medicine for a minimum of seven days for each member of their family.

Street ponding expected

For the past 10 days, Department of Public Works staff have been doing all they can to lower water levels throughout North Port's stormwater system in preparation of the anticipated rain.

However, because the ground is already saturated from our near record rainfall this year, there will still be ponding in the streets due to additional excessive rainfall. Never drive through standing water - turn around, don't drown.

Learn more about the City's stormwater system and how it is maintained at NorthPortFL.gov/Stormwater.

Sandbags

The City has opened a self-serve sandbag station at the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels. There are no scheduled opening or closing hours.

Emergency declaration

The City Commission will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall to declare a local state of emergency. This proactive measure is a procedural step to allow emergency funding for any necessary repairs.

Closures

Warm Mineral Springs Park will be closed Monday, Oct. 7, and until further notice.

For the latest status updates on Parks & Recreation facilities, visit NorthPortFL.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

Stay informed

Register for emergency notifications at AlertSarasotaCounty.com.

Text "NPStrong" to 888777 to receive City of North Port text alerts.

Bookmark NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts and check back for the latest info.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County has declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Milton.

Charlotte County offices and facilities will close at noon Monday and remain closed Tuesday through Thursday in response to Tropical Storm Milton. Community Services Department offices, libraries, parks, recreation centers and pools will be closed Monday through Thursday.

The hours of operation for the Supervisor of Elections on Monday are subject to change. Please visit the Supervisor of Elections website for the latest information at www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov .

Charlotte County has scheduled a news conference with Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller to discuss county preparations for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton at 2:15 p.m., Monday.

The news conference will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty .

Charlotte County is currently under a Flood Watch. Rapid strengthening of Hurricane Milton is still expected prior to landfall. Residents should be monitoring conditions closely as Milton approaches our coastline with potentially life-threatening conditions. Storm surge forecasts will determine evacuations. If evacuating from our county is part of your emergency plan, go now. Delaying evacuation plans may cause you to be stuck in traffic jams. All residents should know where they will evacuate if ordered. You do not have to wait for orders to evacuate. Storm Surge continues to be the biggest concern, though damaging winds and flooding rainfall remain likely impacts.

Key Points:

Charlotte County currently has a 77% chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds. The earliest reasonable arrival is expected at 5 PM on Tuesday, with the most likely arrival around 3 AM on Wednesday.

Watches for storm surge, hurricane, and tropical storm conditions are expected to be issued later today.

Expect 5” to 8” of widespread rainfall through Thursday, with localized areas potentially receiving 12” or more.

Tornadoes are possible.

The current local state of emergency due to Hurricane Helene will be extended for seven days.

Charlotte County urges residents to stay vigilant, monitor the storm’s progress, review emergency plans, and ensure hurricane kits are ready. For more information, view the county’s disaster guide at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/disasterguide.

Transit service: Due to the threat from Tropical Storm Milton, Charlotte County Transit service will be suspended Monday through Thursday. Customers with current reservations will be notified of the cancellations by phone.

The reservation phone number, 941-575-4000, is closed until further notice.

Waste collection Monday: Residential curbside collection will occur as scheduled Monday, Oct. 7.

Charlotte County transfer facilities will be open 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and the Charlotte County landfill will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7.

Contractors: Construction materials and debris can cause significant damage if unsecured during high winds and can cause blockage of the county’s drainage swales.

In preparation for the possible storm conditions, the Community Development Department is requesting contractors to begin securing their work sites as soon as possible with attention paid to the following:

Identify vulnerable work in progress and determine how best to protect it, and others, from damage.

Be prepared to remove, anchor, or restrain everything that could blow away such as trash, lumber, portable toilets, etc., that can become windblown hazards.

Ensure that all construction debris is secured or placed in an on-site dumpster. If dumpsters are half or fuller, consider arranging to have them emptied before the weekend.

Where possible, ensure your on-site dumpster is covered.

If roofing materials are on site, or will be delivered, but won’t be installed before storm weather conditions arrive, be prepared to secure them as weather conditions may warrant.

Remove the permit yard cardboard and job site signage if warranted by weather conditions.

Ensure erosion control silt fencing is securely installed.

Keep all swales clear.

Please keep in mind this time of year that our ground is already very saturated with rainwater, so it is imperative all swales are free of construction materials, so water can flow. Please repair silt fencing and remove any fill dirt that is blocking the swales and clean out culverts. Ensure anything that can be rain-proofed is protected and, wherever possible, move your construction equipment to a secure area.

Remember: Do not drive through floodwaters or go near downed power lines or near any other hazards. After an event, contractors will be notified by email and information will be posted to the Community Development pages on the county website for any special instructions relating to permitting.

Charlotte County urges residents to stay vigilant, monitor the storm’s progress, review emergency plans, and ensure hurricane kits are ready. For more information, view the county’s disaster guide at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/disasterguide.

For information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.x.com/ccoem.

The comfort station offering laundry and shower services at Harold Avenue Regional Park is closed in preparation for Tropical Storm Milton.

Charlotte County urges residents to stay vigilant, monitor the storm’s progress, review emergency plans, and ensure hurricane kits are ready. For more information, view the county’s disaster guide at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/disasterguide.



Punta Gorda: In response to the recent impact of Hurricane Helene, the City of Punta Gorda is temporarily suspending regular sanitation services, effective immediately. This decision allows the City’s sanitation crews to prioritize the collection of debris caused by the storm.

What You Need to Know:

Sanitation Service Suspension: Regular trash services will be paused until further notice.

Focus on Debris Collection: Areas with the greatest flood impacts.

Timeline: We anticipate resuming regular sanitation services after the incoming storm.

Residents’ Role: We ask residents to avoid placing regular trash and recycling at the curb during this period. Please pile hurricane debris separately for pick-up.

Contact: City of Punta Gorda Public Works (941) 575-5050.



Manatee County

EVACUATIONS: Manatee County Emergency Managers have called for evacuations of all persons in Level A and B – and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes – ahead of Hurricane Milton beginning at 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 7.

If you haven’t done so, learn your evacuation level at mymanatee.org/storm.

“We do not issue evacuation orders lightly,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “Milton is anticipated to cause more storm surge than Helene. So, if you stayed during Helene, and got lucky, I would not press my luck with this particular system.”

The following locations will be opening emergency shelters Monday afternoon:

Mills Elementary School (7200 69th St. E., Palmetto)

Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St. W., Bradenton)

Myakka Elementary School (37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City)

A special needs shelter will also be opening for those who have pre-registered. If you haven’t registered yet, please do so at mymanatee.org/needs.

Debris: Debris pick up from Helene has shifted into high gear. Extra collection vehicles are being dispatched to Manatee County to speed Helene clean-up to completion. These crews will work as long as conditions allow to safely remove and dispose of this debris. It’s very important that once the debris has been picked up in your area, you do NOT put any additional debris at the roadside. Any debris left near the curb as Milton comes through can clog drain or become a projectile during high winds.

Residents are urged to lean forward ahead of Milton and make sure you have prepped your home and family. Self-serve sandbag locations will continue to be stocked. See all the sandbag sites at- mymanatee.org/storm.

“Please. Please. Please take this storm seriously,” said Emergency Management Chief Matt Myers. “Now is the time to prepare.”

Manatee County has updated the storm information page to include water level monitors for Lake Manatee, local streams, and rivers. You can track those levels at mymanatee.org/storm. This important resource will help you stay prepared and make informed decisions as the system approaches.

Expect further announcements as the storm moves closer to our area. Residents and visitors should monitor local news and weather broadcasts as well as the County's social media accounts for updates. Follow official storm information from Manatee County at mymanatee.org/storm.

Helene Recovery and Preparation for Milton: A local State of Emergency remains in effect for clean-up and recovery after Helene, as another local State of Emergency has been declared for Tropical Storm Milton.

Latest forecasts put Milton as a strong hurricane interacting with Florida’s west coast beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. Residents along the west coast of Florida who are still recovering from Helene should start preparing for potential storm surge and rain impacts now.

Manatee County has already begun preparations for heavy rainfall by lowering the levels in Lake Manatee to 37 feet. Manatee County has updated the storm information page to include water level monitors for Lake Manatee, local streams, and rivers available on www.MyManatee.org/storm

Sandbag locations have been replenished across the county and are available at a number of self-service locations. A list of those locations can be found at MyManatee.org/Storm.

Debris collection is continuing through the weekend and into the next week (weather permitting). The county is adding more trucks to complete the passes through these areas as quickly as possible. Please separate debris to expedite the proper collection.

The weather is expected to deteriorate through the day Tuesday with the worst conditions to be experienced Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Closings and postponements will be announced as the storm moves closer to our area. Residents and visitors should monitor local news and weather broadcasts as well as the County's social media accounts for updates. Follow official storm information from Manatee County at MyManatee.org/storm.

Collier County

Notice is hereby given that the Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold an Emergency Special Meeting on Monday, October 7, at 11:30 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida. The meeting will be broadcast live and close captioned on Collier Television and colliercountyfl.gov.

The Board’s agenda will include, but is not limited to, the following:



An update on the status of Hurricane Milton and its potential impacts on Collier County

Determination of Necessity of Declaring a State of Emergency

About the public meeting:

All interested parties are invited to attend, and to register to speak. All registered public speakers will be limited to three minutes unless changed by the chairman.

Collier County Ordinance No. 2004-05 requires that all lobbyists shall, before engaging in any lobbying activities (including, but not limited to, addressing the Board of County Commissioners, an advisory board or quasi-judicial board), register with the Clerk to the Board at the Board Minutes and Records Department.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or other reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding, should contact the Collier County Facilities Management Division, located at 3335 Tamiami Trail E., Suite 101, Naples, Florida 34112, or (239) 252-8380, as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event. Such reasonable accommodations will be provided at no cost to the individual.

For more information, call (239) 252-8999.

Collier County Sandbags Availability Update

North Collier Regional Park/Sun-N-Fun Lagoon is OUT of sand and will not receive any more today; 60 tons of sand is en route to Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, and once it’s gone, that location will not receive any more today; Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park still has approximately 30 tons of sand available. It will not receive any more deliveries today once that is gone; Sandbag supplies are starting to run low at all locations. Should they have them, residents are encouraged to bring empty sandbags and shovels; 150 tons of sand is scheduled to be delivered, 50 tons per location, tomorrow (Monday) at 10 a.m.; Hurricane season is not over. Residents are encouraged to keep their sandbags stacked and out of the sun in case they are needed again this season. There are 51 counties under the Governor’s State of Emergency. All are in the market for sand! We appreciate your patience!

Sandbag Locations:

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, 810 39th Ave. NE, Naples, FL 34120, by the pickleball courts

North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109, in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot

Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113, in the grassy area between the parking lots

Sandbags, when properly filled and placed, may divert water around instead of through buildings. Sandbag construction does not guarantee a watertight seal but is satisfactory for use in most situations. Burlap sacks and plastic sandbags (polypropylene) are standard types to use. Garbage bags are not recommended since they are too slick to stack.

For additional information on sand and sandbag availability or sandbag assistance for those with special needs, please contact the Collier County Road, Bridge & Stormwater Maintenance Division at (239) 252-8924.

Marco Island: The City of Marco Island has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Milton which is expected to develop into a Major Hurricane on Monday. The West Coast of Florida will likely experience hurricane force winds and coastal flooding Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Flooding and storm surge are the main concerns for the City of Marco Island.



Glades County

School cancelled: Due to the forecast of extremely dangerous conditions, the Glades County School District will not have school on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we will proceed with school as scheduled tomorrow (Monday).

Our primary concern during this time is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. As we prepare for this weather event, we must remember that many of our students come from vulnerable backgrounds. In our county, where resources are limited, not all students have safe or stable places to stay during extreme weather conditions. For some, school provides a crucial sense of security and support. Our goal is that all students have any additional support that is needed and that no student feels isolated or without help.

Hendry County

Sandbagging will be available beginning at 3PM until dark on Sunday, October 6.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Clewiston Public Works Division - 1300 S Olympia St. Clewiston, FL 33440



Hendry County Emergency Operations Center - 4425 West SR80, LaBelle, FL 33935

Sandbags will be available at both locations daily from 9am - 5pm beginning Monday, October 7.

There will not be anyone available to help fill the sandbags, however there are sand funnels that will assist in making the job easier. Residents must bring their own shovel.

The following information should be considered:

Have a minimum of 2 people to fill the sandbags.

Sandbags are only effective in water that is no more than 15-inches deep.

Bring your own shovel and bags if you have them, however bags will be available at both sites.

There will be a maximum of 10 bags per vehicle/visit.

Sandbag operations will run from 9am until 5pm daily. This will continue year-round so that you may prepare early outside of hurricane season to have the sandbags in place

Central County Water Control District (CCWCD) will have sandbagging available at the Montura Clubhouse - 255 N. Hacienda St, Clewiston, FL 33440 beginning Monday, October 7.

Residents should contact CCWCD for information on availability and times.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for Hendry County related emergency alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777.

Please stay tuned to local media outlets for the latest weather information and check the Hendry County Emergency Management webpage www.preparehendry.com or follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement for updates.

Areal flood watch

Flooding Caused by Excessive Rainfall Continues to Be

Possible in Portions of Southeast, Southern, and Southwest Florida,

Including Glades and Hendry, Collier and mainland Monroe counties through Thursday morning.

Excessive Runoff May Result in Flooding of Rivers, Creeks, Streams, and Other Low - Lying and Flood - Prone Locations. Additional Details: Periods of Heavy Rainfall likely today through the Mid-Week Period for a Widespread 4 to 8 Inches of Rainfall possible Through Thursday with Localized Amounts in excess Of 10 Inches Possible in Glades; Hendry; and Collier County;

