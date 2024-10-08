Evac centers/shelters vs. post-storm shelters: The difference

As the region prepares for Hurricane Milton to make landfall along the Gulf Coast, it is important to know the difference between pre-storm evacuation centers/shelters and post-storm shelters.

Evacuation centers/shelters provide a place to stay for those who don’t feel safe in their own homes; for people who are displaced and those living in a mandatory evacuation zone.

These shelters are typically meant to house people for 12-72 hours until the storm moves through.

Because these centers/shelters must open quickly, it may not be possible to provide a cot and blanket for each person and it may not be practical to move in supplies for such a short-term. so be prepared.

Post-storm shelters are available for people who have been evacuated and are unable to reach their homes or whose homes are unlivable.

Post-storm shelters will open within 72 hours after landfall and provide sleeping support items such as cots, blankets and pillows, meals, shower facilities, medical services and other support services.

The American Red Cross strives to transition evacuation centers/shelters into post-storm Shelters as soon as possible.

What to bring to the evacuation shelter



Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation)

Food: non-perishable, 3-day supply for evacuation and other special food items

Bedding/sleeping items

Prescription and emergency medications for all family members

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Sanitation and personal hygiene products

Personal care and other comfort items

Photo ID, cash

Extra clothing

Special items for infants, like diapers, baby food, medication

Family pets: kennel, food and special medication*

Power cords for portable electronics To find the nearest shelter download the free Red Cross Emergency app in in the virtual stores of Apple App and Google Play. You can download the free app by texting GETEMERGENCY to 90999 or by going to RedCross.org/Apps or

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.