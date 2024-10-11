Postal Service officials: Resuming Florida mail delivery will take time

Numbers are important to the U.S. Postal Service, especially that five digit Zip Code that defines where you live.

But after Hurricane Milton, another number stands out — ZERO.

That's as in zero postal facilities destroyed or flooded. But also as in zero postal facilities reopened and zero attempts at delivery.

There's a good reason for that — Milton — and if you live in Florida, mostly anywhere in the Sunshine State, that hurricane is likely something you won't soon forget. But it also means that full recovery of postal service to the area may stretch forward for some time.

According to Postal Service officials, the USPS operates 303 facilities in what they are calling Florida 2.

Local areas using three-digit ZIP Codes beginning in 328-329, 335-339,341-342 and 346-347 were the most severely impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. USPS teams have been dispatched to affected areas where possible and are working to get into other areas which remain inaccessible so far.

That's basically from Leesburg over to Cape Canaveral down the east coast to Vero Beach, across the state at a slant to Chokoloskee and up the coast through Marco Island, Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa-St. Pete, Clearwater Hernando Beach and back to Leesburg. Around 19,000 miles.

Here's where those zeroes come in — as of October 10:



0 postal facilities reopened, 295 still remain closed. The operations from these closed facilities are not being handled by Mobile Retail Units on site.

0 facility destroyed (as of Oct. 9)

0 facilities with flooding, facilities without power (as of Oct. 9)

0 impacted delivery offices are attempting delivery where safe to do so

0 Retail Offices offering cash only transactions.

Approximately 0 offices have reported 0 pieces of mail delayed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Estimated backlog as of October 10 is 4457641 parcels.

All mail destined for Florida that cannot be delivered is being sent to Local Post offices where it will be delivered where safe to do so

All addresses are currently unreachable due to displacement or inoperable routes.

All estimated routes are currently inoperable after the initial impact of the storm.

after the initial impact of the storm. Replacement vehicles are being sent to local post offices that suffered vehicle damage, enabling them to resume delivery services as quickly as possible.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were catastrophic natural disasters and USPS officials said the two storms have disrupted services and operations for many organizations — including the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail and packages —throughout the entire Southeast region.

The Postal Service is working closely with other federal agencies, including FEMA, to assist in the response. The Postal Service's primary focus is to maintain the safety and security of our employees and to ensure that Americans receive their mail and packages as swiftly as possible.

USPS operations In Florida 2 are resuming but full recovery may take time: UPSP officials said their operations team has worked around the clock to restore operations wherever safely possible but there is significant work to be done to deliver a backlog of mail and packages and reopen routes in the areas hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

As of Oct. 10, all USPS Florida 2 processing facilities and most retail and delivery units have not reopened. Where retail and delivery units remain inaccessible, the SPS has relocated operations to nearby units and are further deploying mobile retail units to make sure it can provide retail and delivery services to impacted communities as quickly as possible.

USPS officials said they remain committed to delivering mail wherever it's feasible and safe, constantly adjusting operations for a swift restoration of services. For the latest updates on USPS services, visit the Service Alerts page here.



Resources For Florida Residents

For impacted residents who have relocated due to the storm, be sure to complete a change of address request at moversguide.usps.com.

For impacted residents currently in a temporary shelter, USPS employees will be on site this week to assist with change of address requests to ensure mail and packages are sent to a designated address.

Available Social Security checks that have arrived are being delivered to all units for delivery and/or available for customer pick up.

