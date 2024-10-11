Surge from Hurricane Milton floods portions of Punta Gorda

Hurricane Milton caused significant flooding in parts of Charlotte County, less than three weeks after Helene did the same thing.

Storm surge damaged homes and flooded vehicles in parts of Punta Gorda along the south side of Charlotte Harbor.

For 45 of Roger Goode's 72 years, comfort meant a quaint home near the harbor. Now the one-two flood punch of Helene and Milton may drive him out of the community he loves.

"The house is done and all our possessions are done," Goode said. "We also lost one of two cars. So we have to decide: do we try to recoup one more time, or is this the end of our Punta Gorda?"

Goode said he could not find words for his emotions. "I'm 72 and now I have to start my life over. That's it," he said.

Milton's surge lifted large boats out of the harbor, and dumped them 50 feet away in a park.

The water flooded Bridget O'Grady's 130-year old house.

Helene left a foot of water in the place just a couple of weeks ago. O'Grady said she and her husband had just cut out drywall and removed flooring to dry things out. She said Milton left more than a foot of water.

"And now we're at the point of bulldozing the whole thing," O'Grady said. "That's super sad. You know, you want to preserve the city."

O'Grady said she refuses to let disaster get her down.

"We're very much, you just handle it, and take on the next challenge," she said of herself and her husband. "I try to not let it take over too much."

Milton toppled trees and left power lines hanging across streets in some Punta Gorda neighborhoods. The surge also flooded the Celtic Ray pub in downtown Punta Gorda, despite a mountain of sandbags at the front door.

Workers mopped mud out of the place. They say Helene left about four feet of water; Milton closer to five feet. Employees had just put in new drywall after Helene. Now that will have to be cut out and replaced.

Twenty-six-year-old bartender Caroline Spoontz said she has worked at Celtic Ray for five years. She stopped at the pub to see the damage from the flooding, and then went to check on her own home.

"I definitely cried when I got home, in part because my house was dry," Spoontz said. "That's part of it. But I was in shock. The emotions are hard to describe. Sadness is definitely one of them for sure. And just heartache. Nobody wants to see this kind of stuff. Nobody."

Max Doyle, co-owner of the pub, promises to re-open. He said the 50 employees at the place are a family. He said he had no doubt that they will pitch in to repair damage.

"This is what we sign up for," Doyle said. "But this is getting ridiculous. We can't go through this too many more times in the same place. But knock on wood."

