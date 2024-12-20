Frigid temperatures forecast prompt cold weather shelter open Saturday night in Port Charlotte

Due to The National Weather Service forecast calling for cold temperatures on Saturday (Dec. 21), the Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

