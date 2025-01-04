Cold weather shelter open in Charlotte County Saturday night

Braun, Michael

The National Weather Service forecasts cold temperatures tonight, Jan. 4.

The Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold.

Guests will need to arrive by 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Tampa, a dry and cool air mass was over the region this afternoon, with upper-level ridging building in from the west and surface high pressure moving over the southeast behind a passing cold front.

Winds will calm tonight, which will lead to a good setup for radiational cooling and there should be temperatures a few degrees lower tomorrow morning.

The rest of Sunday will be pleasant and also warmer.

For Monday, we will see even warmer and more humid (relatively speaking) conditions as troughing moves over the southeastern U.S. and a cold front eventually passes over the peninsula.

The highest rain chances are for the daylight hours on Monday and a few thunderstorms will likely accompany this boundary as well. Though most of the support will remain north of the local area, there is a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms for Levy county.

Once this boundary exits the region, a much cooler and drier air mass takes hold once again. Highs are forecast to be in the 50s to low 60s for the rest of next week, with lows nearing freezing for portions of the Nature Coast and mid/upper 30s and 40s elsewhere. Overall, a bit of a cold snap expected, at least by Florida standards.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.