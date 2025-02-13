North Port places burn ban citywide as drought persists

Keetch-Byram Drought Index / Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Due to extreme drought conditions and an increased wildfire threat, North Port Fire Rescue has enacted a citywide Outdoor Burn Ban, effective immediately under City Ordinance 26-28.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the entirety of Sarasota County is under moderate drought conditions. The county placed a burn ban in effect earlier this year.

Under the burn ban, no bonfires, campfires, or yard debris burning is allowed. Grills (gas/charcoal) are allowed, but use extreme caution. Fire pits/cooking pits are NOT permitted.

Rainfall is 1.5 inches below average. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is at 586 (on a scale of 0-800) and fire danger remains high to very high. No significant rain is expected soon.

This ban will remain in place until further notice.

If you see illegal burning, report it to North Port Fire Rescue at (941) 240-8150 or call 911 in an emergency.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.