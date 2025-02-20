Sarasota, Charlotte prep cold shelters as temps dip in Florida

Cold weather shelters in Sarasota and Charlotte counties are being prepared in advance of an expected drop in temperatures..



Sarasota County

Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather shelter for those individuals in need.

Cold weather shelters will be offered this evening, Thursday, Feb. 20, at the below location:

100 Church – 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Cold weather shelter will be open from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. A meal will be provided and those attending should bring their own sleeping materials.



In the City of North Port, Breeze Route 9 is operating on a normal schedule and serves stops on Tamiami Trail at Espanola Avenue/Almonte Terrace (a 0.1-mile walk to 100 Church). Those in the North Port service area could also use Breeze OnDemand services.

Visit www.scgov.net/breeze for information on Breeze services. The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Charlotte County

The Charlotte CARE Center (formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition), 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold. Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

