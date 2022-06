Jyothi Thottam is a senior opinion editor at The New York Times. Her new book Sisters of Mokama is a history of six Catholic nuns from Kentucky who traveled to India in 1947 to set up a hospital there just as India was breaking free of English rule. Thottam’s own mother is one of the nurses who trained at the hospital, which still exists in a slightly different form today. We talk about what made this venture and the hospital so radical.

