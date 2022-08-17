© 2022 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

Marcy Dermansky, Hurricane Girl

Published August 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Marcy Dermansky, the author of five novels. Her latest is Hurricane Girl. It opens with a young woman buying a beach house in North Carolina, only to see it swept away by a hurricane a week and a half later. Eventually Allison travels away from the hurricane, but into some other disasters. The book is fascinating, funny, horrifying, relatable and overall a very gripping read, especially during hurricane season here in Southwest Florida. I talked with the author, the terrific Marcy Dermansky about Hurricane Girl, and her writing in general.

