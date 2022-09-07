© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
300x300-gcl-book-club.png
GCL Book Club

Elizabeth Crane, This Story Will Change

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Crane and book.jpg
author photo by Allison Mackie
/
Author Elizabeth Crane and her new memoir

The acclaimed writer Elizabeth Crane had been married for 15 years, weathering the usual ups and downs but all going relatively well as far as she knew. Until one day her husband dropped the phrase “I’m not happy” into their lives. Thus started couples therapy, an eventual split, and a re-habitation with an old friend and his daughter. Her new book is called This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After and it’s a funny, searing memoir of that time in her life.

Buy the book!

Tags

GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry