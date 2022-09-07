Elizabeth Crane, This Story Will Change

The acclaimed writer Elizabeth Crane had been married for 15 years, weathering the usual ups and downs but all going relatively well as far as she knew. Until one day her husband dropped the phrase “I’m not happy” into their lives. Thus started couples therapy, an eventual split, and a re-habitation with an old friend and his daughter. Her new book is called This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After and it’s a funny, searing memoir of that time in her life.

Buy the book!

