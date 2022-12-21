Maria Teresa Hart, Doll

On this episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we talk about dolls. Unless you have young children in your life, you may not spend too much time thinking about dolls. But today on the show we hear from Maria Teresa Hart, author of the new book Doll. It’s a personal and cultural history of dolls and the roles they play in our society. It’s full of fascinating facts, such as —did you know that Barbie had a record sales year in 2020? We talk about that and much more.

This books is so well researched and will show you a side of dolls that you may never have thought of.

Author Maria Teresa Hart

