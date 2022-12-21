© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
300x300-gcl-book-club.png
GCL Book Club

Maria Teresa Hart, Doll

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST
Doll his res cover.jpg

On this episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we talk about dolls. Unless you have young children in your life, you may not spend too much time thinking about dolls. But today on the show we hear from Maria Teresa Hart, author of the new book Doll. It’s a personal and cultural history of dolls and the roles they play in our society. It’s full of fascinating facts, such as —did you know that Barbie had a record sales year in 2020? We talk about that and much more.

This books is so well researched and will show you a side of dolls that you may never have thought of.

DOLLwriting1.jpg
Author Maria Teresa Hart

Buy the book!

Tags
GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry