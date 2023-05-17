© 2023 WGCU News
300x300-gcl-book-club.png
GCL Book Club

Victor LaValle, Lone Women

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
LaValle merge.jpg
Teddy Wolff
/
Author Victor LaValle

Victor LaValle’s new novel, Lone Women, is set in 1915 and tells the story of Adelaide Henry. The daughter of a farming family, Adelaide is leaving her home in California to start life alone as a homesteader in Montana. She’s one of just two Black people in her new town, and she brings with her a large, heavy trunk that contains her secrets. Author Victor LaValle is a singular writer—he manages to write horror in a beautiful literary style. If you’ve never read his work, do yourself a favor and pick up Lone Women, or any of his other eight books.

LONE WOMEN cover.jpg

Tags
GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
