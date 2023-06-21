GCL Book Club: Katherine Lin, You Can't Stay Here Forever

In Katherine Lin’s new novel You Can’t Stay Here Forever, twenty-eight-year-old San Francisco attorney Ellie Huang loses her husband Ian in a car accident. Just as that shock is setting in, she gets another one: that Ian was cheating on her with one of her colleagues at her law firm. Ellie—never an impulsive perso—takes Ian’s life insurance settlement to fund a long trip to Hotel-du-Cap Eden Roc in the south of France. She brings her best friend Mable Chou and there, in luxurious surroundings, they befriend an American couple. Despite the gorgeous surroundings and plentiful flowing wine, everyone’s underlying problems start to crop up.

Katherine mentions Elena Ferrante, Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho, and the TV shows Insecure and Reservation Dogs as depicting interesting female friendships.

Buy the book at Bookshop.org or Books and Books.