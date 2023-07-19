Encore: Kate Bowler, No Cure For Being Human

This episode originally aired on March 1, 2022.

This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Dr. Kate Bowler. She is a professor at the Duke Divinity School who spent years studying and writing the first history of the “prosperity gospel,” which promises that God will reward you with health and wealth if you have the right kind of faith. When she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at age 35, it gave her a different perspective on her own beliefs and those she’d been studying. She’s written two memoirs, No Cure For Being Human and Everything Happens for a Reason and other Lies I Have Loved. Join us to hear from her on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

