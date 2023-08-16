Amy Grace Loyd, The Pain of Pleasure

Writer Amy Grace Loyd knows good literature: She has been a fiction editor at the New Yorker, and a literary editor at Esquire and Playboy. Her latest novel, The Pain of Pleasure, is, predictably, quite literary, as well as a compelling page-turner. It takes place in a headache clinic in an abandoned church in Brooklyn. It explores pain and how we deal with it, the loneliness that comes with pain, and what people are willing to do to quell the psychic and physical pain in their lives.

