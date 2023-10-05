Encore: Allegra Goodman, Sam

This episode originally aired on April 5, 2023.

Allegra Goodman has been writing solidly excellent books and stories for decades now. Her novel Kaaterskill Falls was a National Book Award finalist. And now she has a new novel, Sam, which was the January "Read with Jenna" pick on the Today show.

It’s the story of a young girl, Sam, growing up on the north shore of Massachusetts. Her single mother is doing the best she can, and her father is kind but unreliable. Sam discovers rock climbing, through which she learns to pull herself up and out in more ways than one. It’s a coming of age story that you won't be able to put down.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.