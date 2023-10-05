© 2023 WGCU News
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

Encore: Allegra Goodman, Sam

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
author photo by Nina Subin

This episode originally aired on April 5, 2023.

Allegra Goodman has been writing solidly excellent books and stories for decades now. Her novel Kaaterskill Falls was a National Book Award finalist. And now she has a new novel, Sam, which was the January "Read with Jenna" pick on the Today show.

It’s the story of a young girl, Sam, growing up on the north shore of Massachusetts. Her single mother is doing the best she can, and her father is kind but unreliable. Sam discovers rock climbing, through which she learns to pull herself up and out in more ways than one. It’s a coming of age story that you won't be able to put down.
Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
