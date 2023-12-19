GCL Book Club: Your Table Is Ready, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, the author of Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D', has been in the restaurant business in New York City since the 1980s, working in the highest-end restaurants like The River Cafe and Le CouCou. He’s had to manage Wall Street masters of the universe, celebrities, friends of the owner, and a whole lot of regular people who wanted a great meal. His stories are compelling, funny, and heartwarming, and will keep you turning the page.

The author's NYC restaurant, Cecchi's.

